Cellphone video shows moments after man is shot inside Swap Shop in Lauderhill

Two men were shot Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill, one of who is still fighting for his life.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Cellphone video obtained Wednesday by Local 10 News shows the moments after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon inside the Swap Shop Flea Market in Lauderhill.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. at the flea market at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd.

According to police, two men were shot, one of who is now fighting for his life.

Police said the shooting occurred as two masked men were trying to rob two other men.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that one of the victims had a large gold chain he believe the suspects were after.

He said when they tried to take the property, there was an exchange of gunfire.

As those shots were being fired, innocent vendors were forced to run for cover.

“The guy was shooting over there and the next aisle over,” said Najam Shalwani, who was just feet away when the shooting occurred. “I just took off. As soon as I heard the gunshots, gone outside.”

At last check, one of the victims was in critical condition. Police said the other victim sustained minor injuries.

Police said the two masked men drove away and have not yet been found.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.