Report: 3 prison officers charged in death of inmate at Miami-Dade prison

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three prison workers have been arrested following the February beating death of an inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution, the Miami Herald reported Thursday.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the arrests.

The Herald identified the officers as Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34.

Jail records show all three were taken into custody Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and battery/cruel treatment of a detainee.

According to the Herald’s report, the officers are charged in connection with the Feb. 14 fatal beating of Ronald Gene Ingram, 60, inside the Dade Correctional Institution.

Ingram was supposed to be transported to another prison upstate before he died.