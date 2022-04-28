Fort Lauderdale Air Show brings boost to local businesses along the beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back this weekend.

Headlining the show are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

There will be a lot of really cool aircrafts flying around Broward County for the next few days, and all of those planes bring a lot of business to the people working down on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Michael Dutton is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Last year we had F-15′s flying upside down right by the actual hotel,” he said. “We also had a helicopter doing loopdy-loops in front of the hotel, so it was pretty cool.”

Dutton said every year, the airshow brings in a lot of business to the area.

“It’s fantastic,” he said, “It really does give us a boost in terms of occupancy with accommodations.

“It’s going to be a sellout weekend for the hotels on the beach, that’s for sure.”

The hotels aren’t the only ones who benefit, either.

“The air show is an opportunity for not only the local community but businesses to get exposure to the local area, to bring in local business that may have not been here during COVID,” said Dawn Clark with We Florida Financial.

Thanks to the air show, local shops, restaurants, and bars get an influx of foot traffic that really helps this time of year.

“As you go into the summertime in South Florida, things slow down, so this is what we call the end of the season, but as far as business, the whole weekend brings a nice amount of people to us,” said Joseph O’Donnell, owner of The Parrot Lounge.

If the weather holds off, it should be a great show this weekend.

For more information on tickets and parking, check out the official air show website by clicking here.