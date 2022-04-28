Man accused of setting lawyer on fire arrested in Oakland Park

A 48-year-old man appeared in Broward County court on Monday to face a premeditated murder charge.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Steven Aubrey was accused of setting a 68-year-old attorney on fire.

Attorney Ira Tobolowsky was killed on May 13, 2016, at his home in Dallas, Texas. After the murder, Aubrey told the Dallas Morning News that he was in a bitter legal fight with Tobolowsky, who was representing Aubrey’s mother.

Kristin Lowman, a spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department, said detectives considered Aubrey a person of interest since the day they found Tobolowsky dead at his North Dallas home.

“The investigation determined that he had gone in his garage and was near his car when Aubrey assaulted him poured gasoline on Tobolowsky,” Lowman said.

Aubrey didn’t cooperate with the investigation and quietly moved to South Florida. Detectives found him living in Oakland Park once they had probable cause to make that arrest, Lowman said.

On Thursday, Aubrey, 61, appeared in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. He was awaiting extradition to Dallas.

Aubrey is being held on a $2 million bond. He is facing a capital murder charge.