Fort Lauderdale Air Show kicks off this weekend, headlined by US Air Force Thunderbirds

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show fueled and prepped today, getting ready for the big weekend.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back and it’s being headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The big stars of this weekend hit the tarmac on Friday to make sure they are fueled and prepped before they take to the skies.

The Thunderbirds would be considered by most people to be the main attraction, but they are far from the only military aircraft that are going to be flying around Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“You get a chance to see these military aviators do what they do and this is what they’re doing to protect our freedom every day and to be able to see that up close and personal is just an unbelievable experience,” Chris Dirato said.

They’ll be joined by teams from the Navy, the Marines, the Florida Air National Guard, Coast Guard, and more.

There was also a VIP tour on Friday for kids with the South Florida YMCA.

Ad

“They’re cool, like really really big, really really fast,” 9-year-old Seria Frazier said.

Tickets are still available for prime seating on the beach. The stars of the air will be flying high, though, so you can watch the show from anywhere on the beach south of Sunrise and you won’t need a ticket.