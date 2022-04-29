Man arrested in connection with Coconut Creek shooting that injured woman

Saivon Cruse, 28, is facing charges in connection with the shooting of a woman in Coconut Creek.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman Thursday morning in Coconut Creek, authorities confirmed.

Saivon Cruse, of Miami Gardens, was taken into custody by Miami Gardens police and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied car.

The victim, who a witness said is Cruse’s ex-girlfriend, remains in stable condition at Broward Health North, police said.

According to Coconut Creek police, the shooting was reported at 7:16 a.m. Thursday at the Advenir South apartment complex in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle.

“She said that it was her ex-boyfriend that had driven by and shot her,” witness Diane Canelon said. “I saw that she was screaming. She was walking around holding her arm. I ran over and we called 911.”

Ad

Good Samaritans helped put pressure on the woman’s multiple gunshot wounds until first responders could arrive.

“All I heard was, ‘pa pow, pa pow,’ and I said, ‘That’s gunshots,’” Patricia Florence said.

Cruse was arrested later Thursday and is expected to be extradited to Broward County.