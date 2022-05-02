76º

Driver seriously injured in crash involving Brightline train in Pompano Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

A driver was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after their vehicle was struck by a train in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Monday morning involving a Brightline train and a vehicle.

The crash was reported at a railroad crossing in the area of Northwest Sixth Street and North Dixie Highway.

Sky 10 was above the scene just before 6:30 a.m. as car parts were scattered near the railroad crossing.

A Brightline train with what appeared to be a white sheet covering the front end was stopped nearby, along with a freight train.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the crash was reported at 5:39 a.m.

She said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the driver to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Due to the severity of the driver’s injuries, detectives with BSO Traffic Homicide Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash,” St. Louis said in a news release.

The northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway between Northwest Third Street and Northwest Sixth Street are closed until further notice.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

