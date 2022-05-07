Sandals confirms 3 guests dead at Bahamas resort, 4th victim being flown to Kendall Regional

An investigation is underway at a resort in the Bahamas after Sandals resort on Great Exuma island confirmed that 3 people had died on Friday.

BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway at a resort in the Bahamas after Sandals resort on Great Exuma island confirmed that 3 people had died on Friday. The resort, so far, has only said that it was a “health emergency that was reported.”

Sandals Resorts released a statement to Local 10 News about the incident.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests. It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022.”

Officials say a fourth person fell in and was being flown to Kendall Regional Hospital. This person was the lone surviving victim after three other Americans died of unknown causes.

CNN reported that Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper confirmed that the dead were American, two men and a woman died at the resort, and a fourth American, a woman was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau.

Sandals’ release to Local 10 News went on to say: “A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities. We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time.”

Our partners at ABC News, learned one of the victims who died was Vincent Chiarella, a man in his 60′s. His son told ABC news his mom Donnis Chiarella is the survivor.

The couple from Birmingham, Alabama were in the Bahamas for their anniversary and their son Austin says he received a call from the U.S. Embassy around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night with news about his parents.

He spoke with his mom who said, she woke up and her husband was laying on the floor, she couldn’t move, her legs and arms were swollen, and she had to scream to get someone to come in the door.

Austin also says that his mother told him she got sick on Thursday and went to a clinic and was released believing she was alright.

There is no word on the latest condition of that survivor and the other two victims have not been identified.

(This is a developing story. Local 10 News and Local10.com will continue to provide updates.)