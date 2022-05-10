Broward County mayor honors family of heroic teen who died trying to save another

Mayor Michael Udine will be presenting the Mayor’s Medal of Valor to Aden Perry’s mother, honoring Aden for his heroic acts in trying to save another teenager as his car sank into the lake in Sunrise.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Mayor Michael Udine presented the Mayor’s Medal of Valor to Aden Perry’s mother, honoring Aden for his heroic acts in trying to save another teenager as his car sank into the lake in Sunrise.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Broward Commission Chambers, Perry’s family will receive the medal that is given to those who put “Service before Self”.

“My son was my hero, every day,” Sarah Perry said.

Sarah Perry said her son’s legacy of incomparable yet humble kindness will now be lived out loud.

Aden risked his own life to save a stranger, jumping into a Sunrise lake after another teenager’s car went into the water on April 19.

An 18-year-old was driving home and had lost his way. He then crashed his car into a lake in Sunrise. Aden, 17, was in the area when the crash happened and tried to help.

According to authorities, Aden was out walking with his mom that night along Silver Palm Boulevard in Sunrise when an 18-year-old lost control of his vehicle after getting lost and crashed in the water.

Aden rushed over to help, but sadly, both of the teenagers died.

“He lived passionately and he was always helping other people, inspire other people to be kind to people,” Perry said.

Perry shared fond photos of Aden her son, a musician, an honor student, and an aspiring brain surgeon the definition of altruism and sacrifice.

“He wasn’t in it for the glory or the attention it was just to help other people,” Perry said.

Perry’s family has set up a GoFundMe page that will provide scholarships to students interested in medicine or science.