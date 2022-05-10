Slain teen’s mother after arrest: ‘My heart is not filled with anger or revenge’

Arianna McNear said Tuesday the pain of loss feels overwhelming. The grieving mother also said she feels profound sadness when she thinks about the teen who is accused of killing him.

Her son, Cairi “Cai” McNear, and Tavares Williams, 15, argued, police said. They were in the courtyard of a government-funded rental community on May 4, in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area.

Detectives said Tavares pulled out a gun and shot McNear’s 17-year-old son before fleeing in a minibike. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at 7126 NW 14th Pl.

“My Cairi was my heartbeat.”

Officers arrested Tavares on Monday in Broward County. The teen appeared in court virtually on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge. Prosecutors said they want to charge him as an adult.

Cairi’s mother also said she wants to get to know Tavares if his family allows it.

“My heart is not filled with anger or revenge. My heart is filled with compassion for him too.”

Corrections officers are holding Tavares at the Juvenile Assessment Center in Miami-Dade County. Detectives said Tavares confessed to the shooting.

Detectives had yet to release information about Tavares’ motive on Tuesday afternoon. One of Cairi’s siblings set up a GoFundMe page and described him as the family’s protector.

“He was very talented at making people laugh. He was a jokester. He always kept a smile on everybody’s face and was the one to bring light to your day if you ever felt sad or upset. Cairi had a passion for motorcycles and football. He also loved to rap funny music.”

