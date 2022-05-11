Mother to shooter: ‘Turn yourself in! You shot an innocent person!’

Elease Griffin said she celebrated Mother’s Day with her 20-year-old daughter Drunniyya Griffin. They went out on a boat.

Hours after the two hugged, her daughter drove off to a home near the intersection of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 27th Avenue. She stopped to pick up a friend. There was a shooting.

“I get a call. My baby was shot for no reason. We had such a marvelous day ... My baby didn’t deserve this,” she said through tears.

Surveillance video shows when Drunniyya Griffin’s car was riddled with bullets in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the shooting.

“She got shot in her neck. She got shot — a bullet to her spinal cord. She got a bullet in her stomach,” said Lucille Griffin, the victim’s grandmother.

Her friend was grazed by a bullet. Drunniyya Griffin, a Piper High School graduate, remained hospitalized on Wednesday. She may never be able to walk again.

Her mother has a message for the shooter: “Turn yourself in! You shot an innocent person!”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

