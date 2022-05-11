Take your workout into the future with the world’s first A.I. personal trainer

Bring your workout to the next level with 'Altis', a new artificial intelligence-based workout regimen guaranteed to take your fitness to the next level.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The future of working out is here with artificial intelligence that will change the way you approach your fitness routine.

The device is called “Altis”, branded as the world’s first A.I. personal trainer.

There’s no coach or trainer yelling at you in the living room. There’s no equipment taking up valuable space, it’s just you and one device, mapping out your fitness journey.

The story behind this Fort Lauderdale-based company starts with CEO and cofounder Jeff Halevy, whose own journey as a fitness expert and entrepreneur included overcoming struggles with smoking, weight gain, and even a brain tumor.

Halevy says it was a collection of experiences that changed his life.

“I sort of said to myself, okay, well, you know, I’m not dead yet, and it’s not too late, so let me turn everything around, and it just completely changed my internal landscape to completely change my mindset and my relationship with myself,” Halevy said.

This realization guided Halevy’s passion for helping others and creating the programs to accomplish those goals. His years of work in the fitness training world include time as a television correspondent and show host. Halevy was also hired to create a technology-based fitness program for former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” initiative.

All of that work, he says, gave him the idea that Altis had to be different than anything we were used to in the exercise industry.

“My north star on the project was creating GPS for human movement,” Halevy said.

After coming up with the concept in 2018, Halvey joined his co-founder, Constantine Goltsev, bridging together his fitness and wellness background with Goltsev’s expertise in computer vision and machine learning.

The Altis console looks like a soundbar, able to plug into most TVs and the GPS Halevy refers to is the technology Altis uses to set itself apart.

The body GPS allows the artificial intelligence network to know exactly where your body is, without using any sensors, instead, it’s all captured with a camera.

“It not only captures the entire body in 3D in real-time perfectly, but it’s able to show that information back to the user in real-time from an optimal perspective,” Halevy said.

Thank you to #CES2022 for the warm welcome and debut of Altis, the world’s first AI personal trainer. https://t.co/2V9sYV5hrx pic.twitter.com/97CJnEGwg1 — Altis - AI Personal Trainer (@altismovement) January 7, 2022

This perspective makes sure the exercise is being done exactly right, letting you know if the form is incorrect, and if so, guiding you to fix it. The basis of each workout regimen comes from each user’s goals, schedule, and personal body assessment which highlights any injuries or other limitations. With this technology, it collects all of this together to craft the best fitness plan for each individual all while additionally monitoring output and fatigue levels during every workout.

“So based on your real-time performance, and the speed and quality of your movement, we’re able to prescribe that movement to an individual user better than even a real personal trainer,” Halevy said.

Even Olympian Georganne Moline, who is a world indoor champion in the 4x400 meter relay with team USA, says Altis changes the way she approaches her health and training.

“I would just feel lost. I’m someone who is a bit of a perfectionist, in the sense that if I’m going to do something, I want to do it right. Here, I don’t have to worry about getting the answers, the answers are right here and it’s going to show me what I’m doing,” Moline said.

All while pushing each user to be the best that they can be, a sentiment Halevy appreciates and takes to heart, given what he’s overcome to get to this point.

“I felt like I had used up all my extra lives you know so that there was no way I’d actually you know, continue to be so lucky. I’d say my life has certainly changed, still, I just feel very, very lucky,” Halvey said.

The first consumer version of this model is planned to start shipping this summer and the company has also recently secured partnerships with Hyatt, Lifetime Fitness, and LA Fitness to put the device into locations across the country.