Video shows good Samaritans rescuing unconscious driver in Broward

A driver was slumped over at the wheel after suffering a medical episode. The car was moving slowly through a busy intersection.

A woman ran up to the car and banged on the window. She motioned at other drivers to steer clear of the vehicle. Within seconds, a group of good Samaritans surrounded the car.

They used their strength to stop the vehicle.

One man tried to use his bare hand to bust through a window and failed. The woman returned with a dumbbell and handed it off to the guy who was able to break through a back window. Another man climbed through the back and unlocked the doors.

The group checked on the unresponsive driver. A man called 911. The coordinated group effort likely helped to save the woman’s life.