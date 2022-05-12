Coast Guard searches for woman who vanished in Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard released a surveillance camera image of a woman who vanished on Wednesday in the Florida Keys.

MIAMI – Authorities were searching for a woman who vanished on Wednesday in the Florida Keys. Aircrews planned to search through the night, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard identified the 28-year-old woman as Jody and released an image showing her at about 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, outside of Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West.

The Coast Guard described her as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and petite. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and had a red flannel tied around her waist.

The search expanded to an area around Mule Key, an island west of Key West. The Coast Guard is asking anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts to call 305-292-8727.

