Woman out of hospital and jail for crash that killed other driver, report shows

A woman who was speeding through a red light crashing into a car and killing its driver is out of the hospital and has bonded out of jail.

MIAMI – The woman accused of causing a deadly and fiery crash in Miami is out of the hospital and out of jail after she posted bond, according to the latest information from Miami-Dade County Corrections.

Shamonni Anya Alexandre-Little, 21, was speeding through a red light, on Friday, May 6, just after 4 a.m., according to police.

Shereka Oriscar, 22, died at the scene from what police said was a “violent impact” caused by Alexandre-Little.

Good Samaritans rushed to the scene and pulled Alexandre-Little out of the 2016 Mercedes Benz she was driving after the car burst into flames.

A police records check showed that Alexandre-Little was driving without a valid license because of 7 suspensions. The latest one was dated April 26, 2022. She is also charged with driving without a license and causing death or serious injury with a vehicle.

North Bay Village police said they had attempted to pull over Alexandre-Little’s vehicle shortly before it crashed. A spokesperson for North Bay Village PD stated that they stopped the pursuit before Alexandre-Little got into the city of Miami.

Alexandre-Little was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where she was charged with vehicular homicide and other charges while in her hospital bed. She was released from the hospital and booked into jail, but she has since posted bond, according to Corrections Department information.

Her bond was set at $25,000 on the charge of vehicular homicide, and $500 each for driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, according to the report.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with Oriscar’s funeral expenses.