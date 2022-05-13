Troubling safety concerns at MIA uncovered by Local 10 Investigates, now company has been fired

A contract has been terminated by the county with an elevator company. Local 10 Investigates uncovered the safety concerns.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County has terminated a contract with Oracle Elevator after Local 10 News’ Investigates reporter Amy Viteri uncovered troubling safety concerns at Miami International Airport and Port Miami.

Elevators, escalators and moving walkways were repeatedly found with critical safety features disabled and many with inspection certificates that had been expired for years, Viteri reported in a March 2021 story.

County inspectors discovered rigged wiring that would disable safety devices like automatic shutdowns.

Months after our initial investigation, an Oracle Elevator technician died while working at an Aventura condominium.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) confirmed the 28-year-old’s death was due to bypassed wire that prevented the stop switch from working. A resident called for an elevator while the man was working in the pit, crushing him.

According to a letter sent by Miami-Dade County, the contract termination is effective June 10.