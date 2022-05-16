Jury selection resumes in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The search for the jurors who will decide if Nikolas Cruz will be executed for the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland continued on Monday in Broward County.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. The jurors, who must be Broward County residents, will participate in the trial’s penalty phase.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer’s goal is to have 12 jurors in the box and eight alternate jurors ready to take their place if something goes wrong. The search for the jurors hasn’t been easy.

On Monday morning, one group of Broward County residents who responded to jury duty had to be screened for hardships that could prevent them from serving from June to September The court has screened more than 1,500 people and about 20% were qualified.

Those who did not have hardships answered a questionnaire in preparation for attorneys’ one-on-one questions about whether or not they are morally opposed to the death penalty. The first group lined up on Monday.

Rachel York Colangelo, national managing director of jury consulting at Magna Legal Services, said this phase of the jury selection process is known as “death qualification.”

“The law says that in order for a juror to make a determination as to whether or not, someone who has been found guilty should receive life in prison or the death penalty,” York Colangelo said. “They cannot be morally opposed to the death penalty, meaning the death penalty must be an option for that juror.”

If the jurors can’t agree on the death penalty, Scherer will have to sentence Cruz to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

