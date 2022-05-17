WATCH LIVE: Family seeks help finding suspect accused of killing man during dispute between neighbors

MAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Demetrius Harris, 26, is pleading for someone to come forward with information about the whereabouts of Joshua Ismael Campos, who is suspected of killing Harris during a heated dispute between neighbors.

Miami-Dade police held a news conference Tuesday, at which time detectives said they believe Campos may have left the state.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on July 25, 2021, in the 13800 block of Southwest 270th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

When they arrived, they found Harris suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported Harris to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said detectives determined that the victim had been arguing with a woman, identified as Maxine McCord, and her family members, in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Ad

Police said McCord’s boyfriend, Joshua Ismael Campos, then 19, came out of his apartment and shot Harris.

He then fled the scene with McCord, leaving their 1-year-old child with relatives, authorities said.

Campos is wanted by police on a second-degree murder charge. Police sad McCord has also not been been found since leaving that day, and detectives believe she is traveling with Campos. They want to speak with her to question her about the shooting.

Authorities said Campos “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about his or McCord’s whereabouts is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.