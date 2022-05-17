Students react after swastikas found drawn on Broward high school’s bathroom walls

DAVIE, Fla. – A disturbing discovery was made inside a Broward County high school.

Several swastikas were drawn all over the walls inside a bathroom at Western High School in Davie.

A parent sent Local 10 News the photos after his son spotted them at school. That parent said it’s not a funny joke and students shouldn’t have to deal with hatred in display.

“I honestly think it’s really stupid there’s no need to do that,” one Western student said Tuesday morning.

Another student who attends the school was asked by Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer what they think should happen to the person responsible.

“Suspension or expulsion,” the student replied.

A Broward Schools representative said the custodial staff found the offensive graffiti last Friday night after school.

Ad

They worked to immediately remove it, and now Davie police are involved.

“That’s not right, it’s not okay, it’s very disrespectful,” another student told Local 10 News.

In a statement, Broward Schools said that the individuals responsible will face disciplinary consequences, adding that the district does not tolerate displays of bigotry and hate.