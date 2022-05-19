Men arrested in cross-county police chase appear in court

A police chase involving a stolen car that spanned two South Florida counties led to a pair of arrests Wednesday afternoon.

DAVIE, Fla. – A police chase involving a stolen car that spanned two South Florida counties led to a pair of arrests Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jwan Rivers, eventually stopped in Davie after one of the vehicle’s tires began to shred.

Rivers appeared virtually before a Broward County judge Thursday morning to hear his criminal charges.

He was deemed a flight risk after allegedly leading authorities on that wild chase, along with passenger Tyler Hunt, 21.

Hunt also went before a Broward County judge on Thursday.

It was Wednesday afternoon when Sky 10 spotted a dark colored Dodge Charger speeding on the Florida Turnpike.

It narrowly missed other cars while weaving through lanes of traffic.

Police backed away on the ground but keeping an eye from a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

The high stakes scene playing out live on Local 10 News, and it all unfolded during the evening rush hour.

After Broward Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over the suspected stolen car.

Deputies say Rivers hopped onto the highway from Broward County and briefly made it into northwest Miami-Dade County before making a quick U-turn to head back north.

Eventually the front tire of the Dodge began to shred away from the fast-moving car.

That led to Rivers exiting the highway and eventually pulling over on State Road 7.

Rivers and Hunt then gave up on the chase, stepping out of the car and waiting for police to arrive.

When guns drawn, officers placed the two in handcuffs and took them into custody without any further incident.

Traffic was detoured around the intense chase as officers searched the vehicle.

Police kept the suspected car thieves in handcuffs alongside the road, but it wasn’t long before the two were taken away and soon after, booked into jail.