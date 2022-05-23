Video shows driver striking bicyclists in Fort Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating after a driver was caught on camera striking bicyclists in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

The video was taken in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A Saturday. As the driver turns at the intersection, they are seen hitting several bicyclists.

The incident happened just days after new safety measures were implemented for bicyclists in Miami-Dade County, like new bike barriers, which now line parts of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

It’s one of several safety changes made after two cyclists were hit and killed by a driver May 15 while riding in the bike lane near the William Powell Bridge.

“We talked about the fact that it will happen again if nothing gets done, and sadly it did,” cycling safety advocate Maribel Reyes said.

Miami-Dade County also installed new signs, warning drivers to be alert while also reducing the posted speed limit.

Cycling safety advocates say these actions have long been necessary.

“You know, the county could and should have done something sooner,” Eli Stiers said. “Two additional people had to die, you know, to spur some sort of reaction from the county.”

Police are still investigating the incident in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.