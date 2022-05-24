Blood and bricks: Witness paints picture of what led to driver striking several bicyclists

Video of a violent crash between a driver and several people on bicycles has been shown many times since the incident took place on.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Video of a violent crash between a driver and several people on bicycles has been shown many times since the incident took place on.

It was Saturday in Fort Lauderdale when the car appeared to swerve into a bicycle lane and slam into several cyclists.

Police have been investigating and trying to understand what led up to the violence.

Local 10 News is also getting a better idea of what happened before the crash after speaking to a man who witnessed everything play out.

Robert Allard described to Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos the shocking moments when he witnessed a driver plow straight into a group of cyclists.

“One guy went five six feet up in the air I said my God he’s killed somebody,” he said.

Allard recorded the entire incident on his cell phone, as he was in his car just a few feet behind them.

“He had a bicycle stuck under his car, it flipped out all mangled,” he said.

But it’s moments before, a few blocks south of Oakland Park Boulevard on A1A, where he said the incident all started.

“Suddenly all these bicycles with kids on them are in the road, jumping, doing wheelies, doing flips, up on the sidewalk scaring people,” Allard said.

As he continued driving north, Allard said he noticed traffic stopped. As he approached, he said he spotted a driver outside of a black car.

“These kids were chasing that driver in the black car,” Allard said.

Also outside of that car, Allard said he saw several bricks, and an injured man.

“They chased him into one of these alleys and he comes out of the alley, and he is all bloodied,” Allard said.

Its then Allard said the cyclists took off, but not far behind is that same driver, he believes, who was in a fit of rage when he is then seen driving right into the group on their bicycles, before he too took off.

“This black car went right over up on the sidewalk in the bicycle lane and starts hitting these bicycles,” Allard said. “These kids certainly pissed somebody off, but it certainly doesn’t give them the right to retaliate. That’s assault with a deadly weapon. Call 911 and report it.”

Fort Lauderdale police told Local 10 News they continue to search for the driver of the black vehicle.

They have also been able to identify a victim, meaning if that driver is located, at the very least he could be facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.