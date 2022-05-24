Sunrise police vehicle involved in multi-car crash in Cooper City

Authorities in Broward County were called to the scene of a multi-car crash on Monday afternoon.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County were called to the scene of a multi-car crash on Monday afternoon.

It happened in Cooper City at the intersection of Griffin Road and Southwest 100th Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m.

A Sunrise police vehicle was involved in the crash, as were three other vehicles.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue said six people were taken to Memorial Hospital West.

Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

BSO Traffic Unit detectives are investigating the crash.