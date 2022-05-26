Victim killed in Miami crash was local rapper, cousin of Lil Pump, Lil Ominous

One of the three victims killed in a crash in Miami Wednesday morning has been identified as Ernesto Enrique Carralero, 23, who was a local rapper known as OhTrapstar and the cousin of fellow rappers Lil Pump and Lil Ominous.

“He was going to become something in his career because he was starting come up,” Carralero’s friend, Dariens Martin, told Local 10 News.

Martin showed up to the scene Wednesday where a car Carralero was inside of crashed into a home.

“I wanted to see it for myself,” he said. “I wanted to see the site … the last moments that he was here on this Earth.”

Carralero was best known for his breakout single Choppa, which was released in 2017 and has 10 million views on YouTube.

Two other people, Bayle Pricilla Bucceri, 23, and Candido Miguel Barroso-Nodarse, 22, also died in the crash.

Ad

According to Miami police, the car crashed into the bedroom of a home in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street, rolled over and caught on fire.

Police said two brothers inside the house suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Jackner Surlin, 23, told Local 10 News that he and his 25-year-old brother were asleep in their room around 5 a.m. when a car came slamming through their bedroom wall.

“Car pulled to the house while I was sleeping with my brother,” Surlin said.

Surveillance video shows the car engulfed in flames.

“What woke me up was the wall when it dropped on me. I was sleeping (and) it woke me up. Then I saw the fire,” Surlin said.

Police said three people who live at the home will be offered help because the house is likely unsafe to stay in at the moment.

Detectives are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

“We do believe that speed could be a factor. It is still too early in the investigation. We’re investigating it to see if that played any role in the accident,” Officer Michael Vega said.

Ad

Police have not yet confirmed who was behind the wheel of the car.

Lil Pump has not yet commented on his cousin’s death, however Lil Ominous took to Instagram to mourn his cousin.

“I LOVE YOU AND YOU WERE ALWAYS MY LITTLE BRO,” he wrote. “I ALWAYS HAD YOUR BACK. WISH YOU WERE STILL HERE. IM SORRY LITTLE BRO IM SO SORRY. LONG LIVE OHTRAPSTAR 1% SOLIDER.”