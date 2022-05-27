Man faces 45 charges over drag racing events in Miami-Dade

HIALEAH, Fla. – Officers arrested a man accusing him of acting as a “Spinner,” a person who sets up car meets for drivers to perform burnouts, sliding, drifting, and donuts, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced on Friday.

Madison Kyle Hilgendorf used social media to connect with groups of drivers, police said. He went by “Savagelife” on Telegram and “Savagelyfe_CC” on Instagram, according to the arrest form.

Detectives described Hilgendorf, 31, of Hialeah, as “the main organizer” of the events and said he ordered some of the drivers to block the streets and to keep police from clearing the roadway.

“The groups block traffic and prevent emergency vehicles and residents from traveling,” an officer wrote in the police report.

Detectives said the drag racing events have led to numerous shootings and vehicular manslaughter. Hilgendorf is facing 45 counts of facilitating drag racing on highways and roadways.

Read the arrest form’s narrative

Madison Kyle Hilgendorf (.)

