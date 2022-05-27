81º

Miami Beach police planning for big weekend crowds

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As South Florida gears up for a Memorial Day weekend of potentially record-setting travel and popular large events, a Miami Beach police spokesperson said the department is planning ahead.

Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the department has a traffic mitigation plan each evening and intends to close off some streets. He’s reassuring the public not to worry about safety and invites them to come out and have fun.

“Citywide, we have every Miami Beach police officer who is on our force working,” Rodriguez said. “That’s 400 plus officers.”

Besides throngs of people and traffic on the beach, many in Miami Beach will be looking to the skies, as the annual Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns to South Florida to showcase and educate the public about the latest and greatest military technology and pay tribute to fallen servicemembers.

“Obviously, everyone here has served, everyone here has known someone, has lost someone,” U.S. Army Capt. Leigh Wilson said. “So we really want them to know that we’re here, we love America and we would like you guys to know exactly what we do.”

The U.S. Army and Air Force will both have exhibits at the event.

