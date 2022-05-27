Opa Locka Hialeah flea market tenants protest 30-day eviction

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Ivan Williams has been a vendor at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market for more than 30 years.

“It’s hard to find nice people in the world,” Williams said.

His shop, filled with day-to-day essentials and quick-fix products, is a business that has thrived for more than three decades. But sadly Williams and the dozens of other vendors are being forced to close up shop.

But they are not going quietly. On Friday, they protested an eviction they say doesn’t give them enough time.

According to a letter released by the management of the flea market to the community, the lease with the owners of 12691 and 12705 NW 42 Avenue in Opa Locka, Florida expires on June 30, 2022.

The letter was dated May 20 and was handed out to all merchants. They were upset that they were only given a 30-day notice.

On Friday many protested chanting “six more months, six more months.”

Business owners at the flea market came together saying they, at the very least, need 6 months. They said 30 days makes it nearly impossible to pack up, find, and start up at a new location, while also handling the remainder of the lease at the flea market.

The current management company took over 5 years ago with plans to remodel the 44-acre flea market. Those plans are now out the window as many are now left struggling.