Parents of victims still seeking justice one year after El Mula Banquet Hall mass shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s been one year since the deadly mass shooting at the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami Gardens.

Three people were killed, and 20 others were injured that night.

On Monday, the parents of one of those victims returned to the scene of the crime.

For Rico Clayton Dillard, it’s like time just stopped when he lost his son.

Clayton ‘Nane’ Dillard III was one of the three people killed in that shooting.

One year later there are still more questions, and Dillard says people just stopped talking.

“The families get numb to this, man,” he said. “The fathers are not even here.”

The shooting occurred on Sunday May 30, 2021 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, when three men ambushed a crowd outside the banquet hall.

Warneric Buckner was later arrested, but the charges were dropped because his confession was taken after he asked for a lawyer.

Davonte Barnes was also arrested, telling investigators he scouted the scene and acted as a lookout for the other shooters involved.

It appears the men were after someone specific, but the crowd was too large.

Parents like Dillard want more people to start talking, to help police and prosecutors bring some closure for him and his family.