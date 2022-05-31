Family seeks justice after fatal hit-and-run crash kills loved one just over a year ago

Desiree Martinez wants to know who killed her husband Johnnie Cruz, leaving him to die on Northwest 22nd Avenue and 133rd Street at 5:40 a.m.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida family is seeking justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash just over a year ago in Miami-Dade County.

Desiree Martinez wants to know who killed her husband Johnnie Cruz, leaving him to die on Northwest 22nd Avenue and 133rd Street at 5:40 a.m. on May 30, 2021.

Miami-Dade police said Cruz was riding his scooter when a driver ran a stop sign, hit and killed Cruz, and then drove off without stopping to call for help.

Cruz left behind three children and eight grandchildren.

“I don’t know how they sleep at night. Now it’s been a year and nothing,” Martinez said.

Miami-Dade police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They described the suspect vehicle as a 2018-2020 blue Dodge Charger with damage to the front right bumper.

Police said drivers often don’t realize how severe of a crime a hit-and-run is, and they’re seeing the disturbing felony on the rise in the county with drivers leaving a scene without stopping to help or call 911.

“Most of the time the people left for a reason minuscule, like no insurance or something. Stay on the scene. You’ll probably come out better than if we have to go and look for you. Once you leave the scene, it becomes a felony. It’s a criminal offense,” Det. Michael Quinones said.

Martinez said it’s never too late to do the right thing, as she hopes whoever killed Johnnie will finally come forward.

“Please, please, somebody knows something. I just want justice for Johnnie,” Martinez said.

Anyone with further information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A tip that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.