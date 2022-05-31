FWC identifies parasailing company involved in accident that killed mother, injured her 2 sons

A woman and two boys were involved in a parasailing accident Monday in the Florida Keys, which led to the woman’s death.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Tuesday that the parasail company involved in a fatal accident on Memorial Day near Pigeon Key was Light House Parasail Inc., which is based in Marathon.

According to officials, a woman and her two sons, who were visiting from Schaumburg, Illinois, were parasailing around 6 p.m. Monday when winds picked up, causing the parasail to strike the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

The woman died from her injuries and one of the boys was airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. The other boy suffered minor injuries.

A Good Samaritan who cut the line on the parasail and helped free the woman and her two boys from their harnesses said the woman and one of the boys were unconscious when he pulled them onto his boat.

He was ordered to bring them to Sunset Grill, which is located on the east end of the bridge, and they were met there by authorities.

The accident remains under investigation by the FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased during this time,” the FWC said in a statement.