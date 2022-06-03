Brickell prone to flooding and 1st big storm of season could have impact

This weekend’s storm is the first big one of the hurricane season and Miami residents told Local 10 their concerns heading into the weekend.

MIAMI – Heavy rain and flooding are expected in the Brickell area which is known to flood.

In the past, the Brickell area would flood during high tide. The tide would bring water in, but it wasn’t able to drain out.

Another high tide is expected Friday at midnight, according to forecasters.

In 2020, Local 10 News covered conditions in Brickell where heavy flooding caused cars to stall and our cameras captured people pushing their vehicles out of streets that had turned into lakes.

This weekend’s storm is the first tracked storm of the hurricane season.

Miami residents said they did have concerns heading into the weekend.

“People sometimes get a little anxiety, running into the stores, buying all the water and everything. With COVID-19 and after COVID-19 supplies are a little less. I’m a little concerned. It’s just the beginning so we don’t know what to expect, so it’s better to be prepared but not too crazy”, resident Tatiana Grey said.

Although the season just began, people are getting ready for the worst

“Buy your groceries, batteries, and flashlights in case the power goes out,” resident Lucia Torres said.