Center formed in wake of Parkland shooting collecting letters for Uvalde victims’ families

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A South Florida wellness center formed in the wake of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland is collecting letters from the community to present to families affected by last month’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Eagles’ Haven said it will collect the letters and present them to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

In a news release, the group said it wants to show “love and support” from the South Florida community to the families of students impacted by the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Letters can be dropped off at the organization’s offices at 5655 Coral Ridge Dr. in Coral Springs.

Eagles’ Haven is accepting the letters through Sunday.