Surveillance video shows 2 thieves wanted in Broward

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Surveillance video shows the two thieves who fled in a two-toned pickup truck on Friday in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly after 12:10 p.m., on Saturday, to the vehicle burglary near North Andrews Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard. The victim reported the thieves took lawn equipment.

BSO Oakland Park District detectives were still investigating the crime on Monday afternoon, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the theft to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.

