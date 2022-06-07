Florida man who burned tire marks on LGBTQ+ streetscape sentenced

Alexander Jerich is sentenced after a video showing vandalism went viral.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man, who used his truck to burn tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape in Delray Beach, has been sentenced.

According to court documents released on Tuesday, a judge sentenced Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, to two years probation. Jerich must also complete 100 community service hours and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Jerich pleaded guilty to intentionally damaging the colorful crosswalk mural in Delray Beach in June 2021 while he was part of a convoy celebrating for President Donald Trump’s birthday.

A video that quickly went viral showed a white pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag and registered to Jerich’s father burn tire marks into a rainbow design painted on the road at an intersection.

The mural, which was unveiled a few days prior to the incident, had been painted to commemorate Pride month in solidarity with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer community.