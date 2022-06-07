Mobile barber allegedly shoots up Sunny Isles home after confrontation over domestic violence

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A man visiting South Florida from out of town simply wanted to get his haircut.

But according to police, the barber who was hired to do the job ended up shooting up the Sunny Isles Beach home that tourist was renting.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jared Santana.

“The victim opens the door to welcome the barber and he witnesses a domestic battery right in front of his eyes,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Sgt. Brian Schnell.

According to police, Santana pulled up to the home but was also allegedly beating up a woman inside his car.

The victim asked what was going on and that’s when police said Santana pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The home was left riddled with bullets.

“This could have been terrible, this could have been horrific,” said Schnell. “Imagine if someone was behind that garage door then this could have been a whole different story we are talking about.”

The victims were renting the home off 189th Street and Atlantic Boulevard.

They didn’t own the cars in the garage, but a Ferrari worth $600,000 and a Mercedes Maybach worth $400,000 were hit by bullets.

As for mobile barbers, officers offered a piece of advice.

“These folks were tourists from Los Angeles and maybe there it’s normal to call barbers to your home that you don’t know, but it’s probably something I would discourage here locally,” Schnell said.