Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Kroger deliver vans come to South Florida (Courtesy: Kroger)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries.

Kroger has announced delivery options for grocery and essential items in South Florida. Customers will have items delivered to their homes using refrigerated vans.

The facility will open its doors in Opa-locka and will be hiring 200 workers in the coming weeks.

The South Florida operation will be the fourth in Florida. The other stores are currently operating in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

For more information about job postings click on this link.

