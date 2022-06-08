Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries.

Kroger has announced delivery options for grocery and essential items in South Florida. Customers will have items delivered to their homes using refrigerated vans.

The facility will open its doors in Opa-locka and will be hiring 200 workers in the coming weeks.

The South Florida operation will be the fourth in Florida. The other stores are currently operating in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

