New video shows moments leading up to deadly police-involved shooting

Chilling new video shows the moments leading up to a deadly police-involved shooting that happened Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Chilling new video shows the moments leading up to a deadly police-involved shooting that happened Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade County.

In the video obtained by Local 10 News, a man in a white shirt can be seen walking down a sidewalk with an object in his hand toward a Miami-Dade police cruiser.

Moments later, an officer can be seen drawing his weapon before the man in the white shirt falls to the pavement.

Other video shows the tense moments afterwards, with officers performing CPR on the man.

That man has been identified by family members as 73-year-old Ernesto Battle.

The incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday near Northwest 114th Street and 17th Avenue.

Ad

Miami-Dade Police Interim Director George A. Perez held a news conference on Monday night.

He said Battle called 911 and threatened to kill people.

Perez said Battle was armed with a rifle and said an officer’s body-camera video shows he raised the rifle in the direction of the officer.

“It was very clear that he was going to cause harm, that he was, in fact, going to kill somebody,” Perez said.

A woman at Battle’s listed address said he did not threaten her or other loved ones, and suffered from depression after the death of his mother.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, per standard protocol.