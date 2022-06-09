If victim was younger, man accused of masturbating in front of teen would have faced felony charges

Luis Rodriguez had nothing to say to a Broward County judge Thursday, as he faced a misdemeanor charge of exposing himself after a 16-year-old girl told police he masturbated in front of her at a Pembroke Pines bus stop.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez, 25, would have been charged with a felony sex crime had the victim been any younger. Under Florida statute 800.04, any adult who exposes him or herself to a minor under 16 faces a second-degree felony charge of lewd or lascivious exhibition.

Local 10 News learned in court that the incident happened only a half-mile away from a school as the victim waited for a school bus at Johnson Street and NW 105th Avenue Tuesday.

The victim spoke to Local 10 News with her mother’s permission. We are not identifying her.

“It was about 8:15 when I was waiting at my bus stop,” she said. “This car pulls into the neighborhood where the bus stop is located next to and this guy is looking very suspicious.”

The victim said Rodriguez pulled down his pants and began pleasuring himself.

“He’s in the car, but he has the passenger door open so I could see,” she said.

The teen then said she pulled out her cell phone.

“As soon as he sees I got my phone, he went up, got out, went to the driver’s seat and drove off,” she said. “And I got the car license plate.”

With that video, police said they were able to identify and arrest Rodriguez the next day. The victim said she hopes the arrest serves as a wake-up call.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again,” she said. “That’s why I recorded it, so people like him don’t get to do that again to anyone else.”

The judge set Rodriguez’s bond at $5,000.