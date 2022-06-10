83º

Local News

Lamborghini driver dies, passenger hurt in fiery Miami crash

Parker Branton, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI – One person is dead and another was taken the hospital after a car struck a pole in Miami’s Little River neighborhood overnight Friday, bursting into flames.

Miami police said they responded to the area of 151 NE 82nd St. at around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a crash. Shortly after arriving, fire rescue crews pronounced the male driver dead and took a female passenger to Ryder Trauma Center.

A witness described the vehicle as a Lamborghini.

“They had to have been doing anywhere between 100 and 110 mph,” she said.

The crash remains under investigation.

