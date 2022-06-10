Stolen mail truck located, postal service still trying to figure out who snatched it

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police found a mail truck stolen from a Hollywood post office, but the United States Postal Service said Friday morning it’s still offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

The USPS Grumman Long Life Vehicle was taken from the West Hollywood Hills Post Office, located at 5771 Johnson St., sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is investigating the theft.

The federal law enforcement agency’s Miami division tweeted that police recovered the vehicle Thursday night. The agency did not say where the missing truck was found.

Update: Vehicle was recovered by law enforcement. https://t.co/OEXvhgzAXQ — USPIS-Miami (@USPIS_MIA) June 10, 2022

The USPS continues to offer a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

Call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 with information. The law enforcement division is handling the case.