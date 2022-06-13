Another cat found mutilated in Weston, investigation continues

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating another case of a cat being found torn in half in Weston, making it the third documented case in just a matter of weeks.

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating another case of a cat being found torn in half in Weston, making it the third documented case in the past two weeks.

Local 10 News first broke the story of the string of concerning cases last Monday. The next day, more residents came forward to say their cats had been killed and mutilated.

The latest cat was discovered in Weston’s gated Savanna community. It’s still unclear if the cases are connected.

“This was something that had been cut in three pieces and it looked like from a sharp tool,” one resident told Local 10 News.

In the first two cases, the cats were found precisely cut in half with no blood at the site. The latest case, however, appears different, according to investigators. The cat’s remains were not clean-cut and the area is known for having predatory wildlife like coyotes, which are known to hunt pets.

Deputies have said they want to be able to examine the carcasses, noting in their reports that some of the cases do not appear to be linked to animal attacks.

Residents in the Savanna neighborhood shared a letter with Local 10 News.

“Over the past few months several cats have died in our community,” it reads. “Whether natural causes or intentional, it’s unclear what or whom is responsible for these events.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urge residents to keep an eye on their pets and deputies encouraged all residents who find suspicious animal remains to report them right away.

“Our detectives are going to keep working these cases actively and try to determine who or what is responsible,” BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said.