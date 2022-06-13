‘I started crying’: Witness describes scene where adult, 11-year-old killed in crash

A witness is describing the moments after a crash that took the lives of the driver of a stalled Jeep and the 11-year-old son of a Good Samaritan Uber driver who stopped to help.

Hallandale Beach police said the crash happened Saturday night on the 800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Police said when a good Samaritan Uber driver and his 11-year-old son stopped to assist a Jeep driver in pushing the vehicle out of the road, the driver of a gray Ford crashed into the Jeep, its driver, the father, and his son from behind.

The Jeep driver and the 11-year-old boy died from their injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital, police said. Two other victims were hurt.

Jazzy Alonso was driving with her 5-year-old son and husband when she saw the crash scene. Her husband took video of the scene.

“As I got closer to try and go around it, I saw someone on the (ground) in the middle of the street,” Alonso said. “That’s when I saw employees of Flanigan’s and a woman running out. I’m assuming it’s (a) family. (I) started screaming.”

Alonso said the scene was heartbreaking.

“I started crying because I saw one body and another further (down) and I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “My son was there and he kept asking ‘What is that? What is that? Is that a dead body?’ I was trying to make him look away, but kids are curious, so he talked about it for an hour. Kind of hard for him to get his mind off it.”

Police said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.