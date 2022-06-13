Soccer coach remembers 15-year-old shot and killed in Pembroke Pines home

Soccer club teammates can't understand what happened inside the home of a 15-year-old but police say that they are investigating how he was shot and killed.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Richard Jobson, the executive director of the Miramar United Elite Soccer Club, couldn’t believe what he heard when he picked up the phone over the weekend.

He learned that one of his players, 15-year-old Achilles Lopez, was killed in what police are calling an accidental shooting.

“I had the pleasure of coaching him one year where he was the captain of my team. He wasn’t the fastest, he wasn’t the biggest, but he had the biggest heart,” Jobson said.

Pembroke Pines police said it was late Saturday night when the teen was shot at his home inside the Coconut Reef subdivision. Detectives said the teenager wasn’t responsible and that the accidental shot was fired by a relative. Neighbors told Local 10 News that woman is Lopez’s stepmother.

Jobson told Local 10 News he’s known Lopez since he was 7-years-old and that he was respected, admired, and loved by his teammates who are now struggling with his sudden death

“They can’t understand why this happened, how this happened and we can’t explain it,” Jobson said.

Austin Diaz, a neighbor said, that the dad started yelling that “she killed his son. He was just in shock.”

While police say negligence and mishandling are to blame for the gun going off, it is the community and those who knew him best who are now doing what they can to support Lopez’s family during this difficult time.

“We can’t hug Achilles anymore, can’t shake his hand anymore, but we are here for the family they were there for us.” Jobson said.

The Miramar United Elite Soccer Club will be providing grief counselors at Sunset Community Park on Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

As for Pembroke Pines police, they say once its investigation is complete they will turn their findings over to the state attorney’s office who will then determine if charges need to be filed.