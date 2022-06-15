Hialeah police identify person of interest in fatal stabbing

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police said they are searching for a person of interest in the case of a fatal stabbing that occurred last month.

According to authorities, Lloyd Campbell, 36, took someone who had been stabbed to Hialeah Hospital on May 30.

But police said Campbell left the hospital before police arrived and hasn’t provided any information about the stabbing to them.

Campbell is not considered a suspect at this time, but police said they want to question Campbell about what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.