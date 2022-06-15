Teens charged as adults in armed robbery, theft of PlayStation 5 in Oakland Park

Jaquan McFadden (left) and Bryce McFadden, both 16, face charges of robbery with a firearm.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Two teenagers are being charged as adults for an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year in Oakland Park.

Jaquan McFadden and Bryce McFadden, both 16, face charges of robbery with a firearm.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim posted a new PlayStation 5 for sale on the OfferUp app for $750 and agreed to meet up with a customer by the account name “Dexter Mark.”

Deputies said the victim was driven to the location by his sister on April 12 and got out of her car holding the PlayStation.

According to an arrest warrant, one of the teens tried to snatch it from the victim’s hands, but he held onto it.

A physical altercation then ensued, at which time the second teen pulled out a handgun and demanded the PlayStation, the warrant stated.

Deputies said the victim refused to hand over the game console, so the second teen struck the victim over the head with the gun, causing the victim to let go of the PlayStation and fall to the ground.

The two teens then fled the area in a white, four-door sedan, authorities said.

According to the arrest warrant, a detective from the Plantation Police Department contacted BSO the same day to ask whether they had been working any OfferUp armed robberies.

Deputies say the detective told them a victim in his jurisdiction was contacted by someone on OfferUp with the username “Johnny” to purchase sneakers.

That victim was then robbed at gunpoint by four Black males, who fled the scene in a white Dodge Charger, authorities said.

The Plantation detective submitted a subpoena to Comcast to obtain the owner information for the IP address for the OfferUp account, which was revealed to be the mother of Bryce McFadden.

Deputies say the victim in their case was then shown a photo lineup and immediately identified both McFaddens as the thieves who robbed him.

The teens are both being held at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach.