Coral Springs officer accused of using COVID relief money to repair vintage car

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A federal grand jury has indicted a Coral Springs police officer on a wire fraud charge after investigators determined he improperly spent COVID relief money intended for small businesses on his vintage car, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Jason Scott Carter, 44, of Boca Raton, submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and loan agreement on behalf of his business Jason S. Carter, Inc., according to the unsealed federal indictment.

Carter falsely claimed his business had gross revenues of more than $100,000 in the 12 months prior to Jan. 31, 2020, when it only had minimal gross revenues during that period, a DOJ news release said.

Carter is also accused of fraudulently certifying that he would use the funds only for business expenses derived from economic injury caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors accuse Carter of spending more than $21,000 of the Small Business Administration loan money at a car repair and detailing company and high-end auto parts.

Ad

If convicted of wire fraud, Carter faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He was released on bond, pending trial.

Local 10 News contacted the Coral Springs Police Department Thursday afternoon for comment and information on Carter’s employment status and is awaiting a response.