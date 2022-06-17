Getaway driver accepts plea deal in drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old girl

A man accepted a plea deal Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl dead last year.

MIAMI – A man pleaded guilty Friday to being involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.

As part of the plea deal, Antonio Robinson will serve 30 years in state prison.

Robinson initially turned down the deal earlier this year, saying 30 years was “too much.”

But he changed his mind as the prosecution made it clear they would seek the death penalty if he didn’t take the deal.

According to police, Robinson was the getaway driver in the shooting that occurred on July, 25, 2020.

The victim, Alana Washington, her aunt, uncle and 1-year-old relative were just returning to a home on Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue when a car drove up and someone opened fire.

Another man, Jarvis Baker-Flanders, has also been charged in the crime and is awaiting trial.

Alana was the only one killed in the shooting.

Alana’s mother, Shanlavie Drayton, was joined by relatives, including Alana’s twin brother Friday as she watched Robinson take the deal.

“Justice was served today in honor of Alana Washington,” she told Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe. “It’s been hard -- hard, hard, hard, but we’ll get through it. We’re only here to see justice for her.”

While the pain of losing her daughter has not subsided, Drayton finally has some closure.

“I cry every day,” she said.

When asked if she had anything to say to Robinson, she responded, “Not at all.”

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear and it’s unclear who the men were targeting.