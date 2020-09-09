89ºF

Police take 2 into custody in deadly shooting of 7-year-old Miami girl

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Detectives are asking the public for help finding the shooter who wounded 7-year-old Alana Washington on Saturday. (Miami-Dade Police Department flyer)

MIAMI – Two suspects have been taken into custody in the case of a 7-year-old girl killed in a shooting.

Alana Washington, her aunt, uncle and one-year-old brother were just returning to a home on Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue when a car drove up and someone opened fire.

Alana was the only one killed in the shooting.

It is not known if the two people in custody are facing any charges.

Local 10 News has reached out to authorities and is waiting for an update.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

