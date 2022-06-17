Man told victim to ‘be safe’ after sexual battery in Miami Gardens, police say

Detectives released this sketch to announce they are searching for the suspect of a sexual battery in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police have released more details about a sexual battery that occurred last week.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:35 p.m. June 9 in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 22nd Avenue.

According to Miami Gardens police, the victim was walking in the area when a young man grabbed her from behind, placed a sharp object (believed to be a knife) on her back, grabbed her by the collar of her jacket and pulled her to a nearby parking lot.

Police said he then told the victim he would kill her unless she did everything he said.

According to authorities, the victim told them her attacker made her get on her knees and perform “unwanted sexual acts.”

He then pulled up his pants, told her to “be safe” and took off running, police said.

The victim described her attacker as a Black male, who was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and she believed he was between the ages of 18 and 25.

Police released a sketch of him Thursday.

At the time, he was wearing a black shirt that had photos of someone who appeared to be deceased and the words, “Rest in Peace” on it. He was also wearing dark-colored denim jeans and red dress shoes.

Anyone with information about the armed sexual battery is asked to call Miami Gardens Police Detective Stephanie Saint-Fleur at 305-474-1496 or email the detective at Stephanie.saintfleur@mgpdfl.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.