Tipster call, rare ammo leads to arrest in fatal Little Havana shooting

Miami detectives obtained video of shooting, which tipster said was an ongoing feud between two people

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Little Havana, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
61-year-old Pabl0 Mena-Valdes was arrested for the early morning shooting of a man in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. (WPLG)

MIAMI, Fla. – The man accused of a fatal shooting in a Little Havana neighborhood appeared in bond court Friday.

Pablo Mena-Valdesm, 61, of Miami was arrested Wednesday in an early morning shooting Tuesday that left a man in his 30s dead from a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to detectives, it was a tipster who alerted them to the shooter telling police that the suspect lived across the street from where the shooting took place. After conducting a search warrant inside the home, detectives found the same rare ammunition that was used in the shooting, according to a report.

In court on Friday, a judge suggested that Mena Valdes’ second-degree murder charge be raised to a first-degree murder charge.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

She said officers found a man in his late 30s with a gunshot wound.

Detectives received a call the day after the shooting saying that the tipster knew of an ongoing feud between Mena-Valdes and the victim. Miami detectives were also able to link the car that was seen on surveillance video as belonging to Mena-Valdes.

According to police, video footage of the incident showed the man — allegedly Mena-Valdes — getting out of a dark-colored four-door sedan and pointing what looked like a “long-length barrel revolver” at the victim. According to the report, the victim retrieved a skateboard as a shield for protection and hit the suspect as he shot the victim. The suspect then got into an older model 4-door Honda that appeared to have damage on the driver’s side door.

When detectives showed up at Mena-Valdes’ door, they found the vehicle parked in the driveway with damage on the door and fitting the car’s description. Mena-Valdes was subsequently stopped by police and arrested for driving with a suspended license. However, he also fit the description of the “light-skinned bald male” seen in the surveillance footage at the murder scene and had fresh lacerations on his arm consistent with what would have been a struggle with the victim.

Detectives retrieved Mena-Valdes’ cell phone and noted that “heated” text exchanges between the victim and the suspect. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found the rare ammunition inside Mena Valdes’ home matched the same rare ammo removed from the victim. And also a speed loader exclusively used with revolvers, according to police.

The victim, who had been shot in the chest, died at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Mena-Valdes is being held with no bond. The first-degree murder charge was suggested because the suspect went to the location with an “intent to kill the victim,” a judge noted.

