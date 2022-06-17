Tipster call, rare ammo leads to arrest in fatal Little Havana shooting

61-year-old Pabl0 Mena-Valdes was arrested for the early morning shooting of a man in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

MIAMI, Fla. – The man accused of a fatal shooting in a Little Havana neighborhood appeared in bond court Friday.

Pablo Mena-Valdesm, 61, of Miami was arrested Wednesday in an early morning shooting Tuesday that left a man in his 30s dead from a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to detectives, it was a tipster who alerted them to the shooter telling police that the suspect lived across the street from where the shooting took place. After conducting a search warrant inside the home, detectives found the same rare ammunition that was used in the shooting, according to a report.

In court on Friday, a judge suggested that Mena Valdes’ second-degree murder charge be raised to a first-degree murder charge.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, officers responded to the area of Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

She said officers found a man in his late 30s with a gunshot wound.

Detectives received a call the day after the shooting saying that the tipster knew of an ongoing feud between Mena-Valdes and the victim. Miami detectives were also able to link the car that was seen on surveillance video as belonging to Mena-Valdes.

According to police, video footage of the incident showed the man — allegedly Mena-Valdes — getting out of a dark-colored four-door sedan and pointing what looked like a “long-length barrel revolver” at the victim. According to the report, the victim retrieved a skateboard as a shield for protection and hit the suspect as he shot the victim. The suspect then got into an older model 4-door Honda that appeared to have damage on the driver’s side door.

When detectives showed up at Mena-Valdes’ door, they found the vehicle parked in the driveway with damage on the door and fitting the car’s description. Mena-Valdes was subsequently stopped by police and arrested for driving with a suspended license. However, he also fit the description of the “light-skinned bald male” seen in the surveillance footage at the murder scene and had fresh lacerations on his arm consistent with what would have been a struggle with the victim.

Detectives retrieved Mena-Valdes’ cell phone and noted that “heated” text exchanges between the victim and the suspect. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found the rare ammunition inside Mena Valdes’ home matched the same rare ammo removed from the victim. And also a speed loader exclusively used with revolvers, according to police.

The victim, who had been shot in the chest, died at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Mena-Valdes is being held with no bond. The first-degree murder charge was suggested because the suspect went to the location with an “intent to kill the victim,” a judge noted.